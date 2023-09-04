Jack Nicklaus in town to kick off the 2nd annual Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Michigan state and grand valley men’s golf are back in grand haven this holiday weekend for the second annual golds of honor collegiate tournament. Also in town, course designer and golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

“Welcome to American Dunes,” said Nicklaus.

Michigan State along with the golf coaches association of America are hosting this event for the second straight year and kicked it off with the collegiate-am tournament and a guest appearance from Mr. Nicklaus on Sunday.

Remi Monaghan American Dunes golf course

“You’ve got the military academies here, you’ve got schools from all over the country have come here to play and be a part of what Dan Rooney has built and created with Folds of Honor. They’re here with a purpose. And just to be part of it has been a blessing,” said Nicklaus.

For everyone involved, this tournament is about more than just golf.

“Just to play for something other than ourselves. This is a great field, a great team. Our team has been playing well so we’re excited to compete,” said August Meekhof.

August Meekhof is a Coopersville native and senior at Michigan State, He said he’s honoring his great-grandfather who served in the Army.

“He was a machine gun specialist operator on a half-track, he was shot in the arm and survived but he passed away about four or five years ago now. But hearing stories from him puts this whole tournament into perspective really. We have to chose between a seven or eight iron and they have to choose between things that are a lot greater. So just being out here, representing Michigan State and playing for them is a big deal,” said Meekhof.

Remi Monaghan Army golf team salutes the flag at American Dunes

This tournament will be even bigger next fall. Not only did Folds of Honor sign a three year tv deal with golf channel, but founder Lt. Col Dan Rooney announced that they will also have a women’s division in 2024.

“We’re super passionate about having females included in this. I’m a father of five daughters as well so I’m all about girl power, but more importantly, this is who Folds of Honor is. And it’s who the game it. To really have this event rise to the level that I really think is going to change college golf forever, our goal is always to follow in Mr. Nicklaus’ lead and he was the best. And we want to be the best out here to host the most meaningful and impactful college golf tournament in the country. And in order to do that we need to have men and women playing in it,” said Dan Rooney.

Last year the Spartans finished 7th and lakers 11th in this tournament. Day one begins on Monday and we’ll have highlights over the next three days.