Izzo speaks with WMSC, chats about assistant coaching changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo was in Grand Rapids on Monday as the keynote speaker for the West Michigan Sports Commission's annual luncheon.

Izzo was invited by the WMSC to honor the late Peter Secchia who had a large impact on youth and amateur sports in West Michigan. Before the event, he spoke about the changes to his coaching staff going into this season.

"Both of those guys are really special to me because they've been there. I think the mark of a great program is that you can plug in people. You're always going to miss people. I hope the day that comes when it's time for me to hit the road and enjoy life a little more, I hope that for the next guy that comes in, the foundation is built. The first floor is built and he can do what he wants with the rest of it. and that's what I think those guys have done for me," said Izzo.

The Spartans will start their season on Nov. 11th against Gonzaga.