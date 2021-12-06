'It's a Christmas miracle': Local Lions fans celebrate the big win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in 364 days, the Detroit Lions won a football game, and it happened in the most Lions way possible — on the very last play of a game they almost gave away.

Fans gathered anxiously at Bob's Bar near downtown Grand Rapids to watch their team take on the Minnesota Vikings. Coming into today, the Lions were 0-10-1 on the season, with their last win coming on Dec. 6, 2020 against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions didn't make it look easy. They made several questionable decisions and mistakes that almost cost them the game several times. However, on the final play of the game, Jared Goff connected with rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown as time expired, lifting the Lions to victory.

The crowd inside Bob's Bar erupted.

"It's a Christmas miracle," said Dave Sczepenski, a lifelong Lions fan.

Nicole Clark told FOX 17, "I've never been happier. It was very exciting."

Jordan Herman added, "I almost couldn't believe it. It was one of those kinds of (moments where you) had to look around and pinch yourself."

So the Lions now improve to 1-10-1 on the season and, for the moment, are undefeated in December.

