"It just tells us that we have to work harder" Cedar Springs football wants deeper playoff run in 2022

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — “I want our kids to be scared. I want our guys to play like they’re back into a corner because they are,” said Cedar Springs Head Coach Gus Kapolka.

Cedar Springs football might have the toughest first four games of any team we cover. Week one against River Rouge at Wayne State. Later, at home against Zeeland West. Then they travel to take on the defending Division 5 state champion: Catholic Central. Then back home to host South Christian.

“Schedule maker didn’t do us any favors. OK Conference didn’t do us any favors with how the draw and the scheduling and the rotation goes. That’s out of our hands. So we accept that challenge. It’s exciting, but I want us to play like we’re back into a corner because we are,” said Kapolka.

“For me at least, I don’t look past the first game. So like once we get to the first game, we play that and we carry on from there. Like one game at a time. I think that helps a lot from game planning and not worrying about what’s in the future, but just look at what we have now,” said senior defensive lineman Josh Kriekard.

The Red Hawks were 9-3 last season. 2nd in the OK Gold, and beat Muskegon in the district championship.

“It gives us a lot of confidence knowing that the bar is set here. We already got there and we’ve got to get there again this year. Like we know that we can do it now so we just got to get the job done,” said senior quarterback Ryan West.

There are some spots to fill, but all of their 2021 starters are coming back. Ryan West takes over full time at quarterback, a spot he’s very familiar with, even though he played running back last year.

“It was different because I would say that coming into the season thinking I was going to be the quarterback, and halfway through the summer it was iffy. But I figured it out, quarterback has been my position all my life pretty much. So it was a pretty smooth transition I would say,” said West.

“Dynamic runner, track guy. He’s really worked hard on throwing the football, so it’s kinda exciting to see. We’re trying to make him into more of a dual threat guy. I’ll be sad to see the last of the West boys go, but just a great kid. A hard worker and tremendous leader,” said Kapolka.

After those first four games, they will duke it out with some of the best to see who brings home the OK Gold title, and Cedar Springs hopes success early will put them in a good spot for a post season run.

“I think it gives us a lot of opportunities to make our program better. And if we do good, that will extend to how people look at us, but also it will get us better for the team we play later when it really matters,” said Kriekard.

“No, it just tells us that we have to work harder than we usually do. We’re going to have to put in that work. And just sets the tone early on and just keeps us focused the whole year,” said West.