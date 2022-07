MARNE, Mich. — For the first time in almost a decade, Super Modified cars are racing in West Michigan.

Berlin Raceway in Marne is hosting back to back races this weekend on Friday and Saturday with the ISMA series. This includes an apperance by 2021 ISMA Champion, Otto Sitterly and Grand Rapids native Johnny Benson.

Fridays races have wrapped up but the checkered flag will wave again on Saturday with races starting at 6:35pm.