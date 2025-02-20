INTERVIEW: Thomas Cook talks with Whitecaps Dan Hasty with spring training underway

(WXMI) — Tigers spring training is underway down in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers are coming off a trip to the American League Divisional Series. Detroit had a remarkable run to end the season going 31-13 to secure a wild card spot in the American League.

Thomas Cook talked with Whitecaps play-by-play broadcast Dan Hasty about a number of topics heading into the 2025 baseball season.

WATCH: The Tigers are going to give Jace Jung a long look at third base during spring training

WATCH: Thayron Liranzo gets an invite to big league and camp after a great second half of the season in West Michigan

WATCH: Whitecaps voice Dan Hasty talks about the development of Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle

The Tigers start the season on Thursday, March 27th against the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Opening Day in Detroit is Friday, April 4th vs. the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

The Whitecaps season begins on Friday, April 4th against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

