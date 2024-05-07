INTERVIEW: The Meijer LGPA Classic gets ready for year 10, talking with Meijer CEO Rick Keyes

(WXMI) — The Meijer LPGA Classic gets set for year 10 at Blythefield Country Club from June 13-16th. The field will be stacked once again with six of the top 10 and 16 of the top 25 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Meijer CEO Rick Keyes told Thomas Cook that World No. 1 Nelly Korda will be back in Grand Rapids this year.

Meijer has raised over $10 million for Simply Give over the past 10 years. This year Meijer has set the goal at $2 million and started with a $500,000 donation on Tuesday.

WATCH: Thomas Cook talks with Meijer CEO Rick Keyes at the Meijer LPGA Classic media day.