INTERVIEW: Muskegon native Aaron Cummings looks to make history with Team USA Rugby Sevens

(WXMI) — Muskegon native Aaron Cummings has gone from Grand Haven High School to Davenport Univeristy to now playing on the world's biggest stage with Team USA Rugby Sevens.

"When I got the call, it was honestly just a feeling of euphoria and a feeling of relief because it seemed like all that hard work that I put in went towards something I never thought was even possible. I thought the Sevens guys were the elite of the elite when it came to rugby and you had to be a special kind of person to be on that team," Cummings said.

I asked Cummings to take a look back to 2019 when he turned pro and if he ever thought he would be on this stage.

"Absolutely not. When I turned Pro when I was 21 it was a blessing in disguise because it got me ready for what I'm doing now. It changed the man I was because I had to grow up a lot faster. To see the amount of work that I've put in to get to this point is just it's a blessing man. And now that I'm an Olympian to say that in my own words is something special."

Team USA Rugby Sevens has never meddled in the Olympics, Cummings said it would be a special moment if they were able to.

"I try not to think about it because it makes me want to cry honestly. It makes me think about all the hard practices, all the sacrifices leading up before I even became a USA (Rugby) Sevens athlete. Waking up early in Chicago, Davenport waking up early going to those practices. And every failure that I've had in rugby, which is been many. To get that medal around my neck and to realize that I'm a part of something special a part of something that's bigger than me. It would honestly it would bring me to tears.

