Inside the Lions locker room: What Detroit had to say after its Week 1 win

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speak to the media after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted

(WXMI) — The Lions beat the Rams 26-20 in overtime on Sunday night. Here is what we heard from Dan Campbell and Lions players after the game.

VIDEO: Dan Campbell's opening statement after the Lions 26-20 OT win.

Dan Campbell's opening statement after the Lions 26-20 OT win

VIDEO: David Montgomery on the Lions game-winning overtime drive.

David Montgomery on the Lions game-winning overtime drive

VIDEO: Jared Goff reflects on the Lions Week 1 win.

Jared Goff reflects on the Lions Week 1 win

VIDEO: Amon-Ra St. Brown on the Lions final drive.

Amon-Ra St. Brown on the Lions final drive

VIDEO: Jameson Williams on his breakout game in Week 1.

Jameson Williams on his breakout game in Week 1

VIDEO: Terrion Arnold on facing Rams WR Cooper Kupp.

Terrion Arnold on facing Rams WR Cooper Kupp

