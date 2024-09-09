Inside the Lions locker room: What Detroit had to say after its Week 1 win

(WXMI) — The Lions beat the Rams 26-20 in overtime on Sunday night. Here is what we heard from Dan Campbell and Lions players after the game.
VIDEO: Dan Campbell's opening statement after the Lions 26-20 OT win.
VIDEO: David Montgomery on the Lions game-winning overtime drive.
VIDEO: Jared Goff reflects on the Lions Week 1 win.
VIDEO: Amon-Ra St. Brown on the Lions final drive.
VIDEO: Jameson Williams on his breakout game in Week 1.
VIDEO: Terrion Arnold on facing Rams WR Cooper Kupp.
