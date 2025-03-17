In Motion: Zeeland senior Owen Stevens breaks 500m freestyle record, secures state title three-peat

ZEELAND, MICH. — A local swimmer has finished his high school as one of the most decorated competitors ever in the Holland area.

We got a chance to meet Zeeland East High School senior, Owen Stevens.

At the Division 1 State Championship Saturday, Stevens broke his own record in the 500 meter freestyle by four seconds; he beat the tate Division One record by a second; and he secured his fifth individual state title, which is the second most ever in the Holland area. It was also his third title in a row in the 500 freestyle.

Owen has been swimming since he was seven.

He said, "It's a great workout every day. It helps me keep a rigid schedule. It's just been a very positive impact on my life."

From practice to the meets, his hard work has paid off in both hardware and his future. Next year he'll attend the University of Louisville on a swimming scholarship.

He's leaving behind a legacy of success he says is thanks to his coaches, parents, and role models like Michael Phelps.

Owen hopes he can do the same for swimmers now chasing his records.

"Just stick to it," he shared. "Things are going to get tough sometimes, but if you just persevere through that, you will be successful."

