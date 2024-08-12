In Motion: West Michigan junior pistol champion sets eyes on 2028 Olympics

(WXMI — Ethan Hanko competed in the Junior Olympics and Olympic trials this year. He now has his eye set on an even bigger goal - the 2028 Olympics.

"It's been crazy going from not shooting too great in the first couple of weeks and then just skyrocketing and seeing my scores grow higher," Ethan said.

Ethan will be entering 10th grade this fall at East Kentwood High School. He's only been shooting competitively for a year and a half. He's grown up as an avid outdoorsman and his dad even shot competitive rifle for many years. Ethan practices at the Grand Rapids Rifle and Pistol Club multiple times a week.

"It is pretty cool, especially to see your son that young doing that. It's something he really loves," Ethan's dad Ryan Hanko said. "He wants to be an Olympian for the United States and all his drive arises from that. He wants to be here to practice he wants to get better and he's constantly competing against himself and his last score."

"Just going through what I've been taught, trying to remember all the steps to prepare me for a good shot," Ethan said. "You have to try and follow through as best as you can and then high stakes situations, it can be really tough."

I asked Ethan how special it would be to one day represent Team USA.



"Yeah, that'd be huge," Ethan said.

