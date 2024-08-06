In Motion: West Michigan 8th grader Bryce Lofgren to play lacrosse on a national stage

(WXMI) — Union City's Bryce Lofgren will be entering 8th grade this fall, he's been playing lacrosse for the past five years and now getting the opportunity to play on a national stage. Byrce started playing on a state-wide True Lacrosse team this year and his skills stood out.

Unsurprisingly, he got to try out for the Premiere Lacrosse Junior Championships in Flordia.

"I came down there thinking I wasn't going to be good and I was going to get obliterated and I just did good and now I'm here," Lofgren said.

This is the second year of the Premiere Lacrosse Junior Championships created by the Premiere Lacrosse League, Bryce was drafted to the U14 Junior Outlaws.

"I got the email, and they were coming home from training, and I was standing on the porch jumping around and they were like 'what's wrong with you'? I said 'you made it, you made it'. It was one of the most awesome things I could tell my son," Bryce's mom Cassandra Kaminski said.

"It's one of those things you are going to remember for the rest of your life as a kid and we are supporting him, we're hoping he has a great time," True Michigan director Chris Scheldt said. "To be able to pull a kid from Kalamazoo and he's going to play with a bunch of kids from around the country and meet all the pro players it's going to be awesome."

"It takes the coaches and it takes the kids and the competition, it's a family, we call it the True family," Kaminski said.

Bryce told us he isn't sure what his future goals are in lacrosse, but if his accomplishments so far are any indication. he has a bright future.

