SPRING LAKE, Mich. — After playing three seasons at Spring Lake, pitcher Zane Stahl has decided to move to South Carolina for his senior year.

In Motion: Spring Laker Pitcher moves south for senior season

The right handed pitcher announced last week that he has transferred to P27, an elite baseball and academic program where he was play baseball year round, while also going to school.

"It wasn't an easy decision to leave all my friends at Spring Lake....but I think I was ready to jump to that next level," said Stahl.

The soon-to-be senior had verbally committed to play baseball at the University of Louisville starting in the fall of 2025, and he belives the level of competition at P27 will help prepare him even more for the college level.

"I think I'm ready to jump to that next level where I'm not just throwing fast balls, I have to work as a pitcher. And if I make a mistake, then I have to pay for it," said Stahl.

Currently he's living in Georgia for the summer, playing on the Atlanta Bluejays, which is a WWBA 17u team that competes against teams from across the country.

Zane was a first team all-state pitcher this season.

