In Motion: Reynolds, Zeinstra thankful for Miss Basketball nomination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Come Monday afternoon, we will know if one of our west Michigan Miss Basketball nominees has won the title for 2024. We got to check in with Gabby and Lily ahead of the announcement.

Gabby Reynolds, West Ottawa

The Panther senior has been a showstopper at West Ottawa for the last two years. She's had several 30 point performances in her career, including a school high game with 47 points. She currently averages 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals per game. She's currently committed to George Washington University.

"It would just be super exciting to be the first person at West Ottawa to win this award. But overall I'm just ready to finish out this season with my team," said Reynolds.

"From her freshman year till now she's made tremendous strides. She came in as a pretty acclaimed player her freshman year and we knew that she was going to be very good. But we probably didn't have this level of vision. You hope for things like that but she's been tremendous," said Paul Chapman, girls basketball coach at West Ottawa.

Lily Zeinstra, Byron Center

The 5'11 Bulldog guard has been unstoppable against opposing teams all season. Lily averages 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals per game. She's set to play at Butler University next season.

"It's definitely an awesome recognition. I felt so honored and it's just nice to be recognized," said Lily.

"She's relentless on the boards. She's going to come at you every single time. You push her, she's going to get back up. She's going to keep coming," said Cam Burns, Byron Center girls basketball coach.

East Grand Rapids alum Macy Brown is the reigning Miss Basketball winner. She was the first player from the west side to win the award since Jordan Walker won in 2017.

