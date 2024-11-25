In Motion: Renovations continue at LMCU Ballpark during the offseason

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Renovations are continuing into the offseason at LMCU Ballpark. The home of the West Michigan Whitecaps is getting a face lift, and most recently new sod was laid on the field.

“Seeing fresh green grass out here again is nice to have,” said Mitch Hooten.

For the last two months, LMCU Ballpark has been getting a face lift.

“We started immediately after the last game on September 8th and weather wise, you couldn’t ask for anything better. I think there was one day where we basically had to say ‘don’t work’ and with this drought, it’s been perfect this time of year and we’re very thankful for that,” said Jim Jarecki, Vice President and General Manager of the Whitecaps.

For the last two months, the facilities team has worked to soil-stabilize the drainage system in order to prep for the new sod. Sitting so close to the Grand River, they’ve had trouble with drainage in the past. But not anymore.

“That’s actually blocking off any of the ground water that’s going to force its way up. So on top of that we’ve built a brand new drainage system and irrigation system on top of that,” said Hooten.

Mitch Hooten has been the head groundskeeper for eight seasons. For years he’s been experimenting on what type of grass he’d want for the next renovation and finally found what works best.

“Barenbrug HGT. It’s 100% Kentucky Bluegrass,” said Hooten.

Over a dozen trucks brought up the new sod from a farm in Illinois.

“Ultimately what it came down to was wear and tear on the field. This type of grass can handle the type of abuse that the players put on it day in and day out a lot better than the other grass,” said Hooten.

Oh, and it’s the same type that they use in the Motor City.

“It’s the exact same grass that the Tiger use over at Comerica Park so it’ll give the players the same kind of feeling when they get up to Detroit,” said Hooten.

Along with the new sod, the warning track is being expanded to comply with Minor League Baseball requirements, and new fan seating is being built in left field.

“Doing it all at once it obviously a big, big pull but we felt that this was the best time. We were restricted between September and April, but April 4th when it gets here, the fans are going to be amazed,” said Jarecki.

