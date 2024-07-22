In Motion: Muskegon native Sophia Wiard signs pro contract in Spain

(WXMI) — Muskegon native Sophia Wiard was a star on the basketball court at Oakridge, she then spent five at Toledo where she was named the 2024 MAC Player of the Year. Now she is taking the next step in her basketball career signing in Spain's top league with Movistar Estudiantes.

Signing to play overseas:

Toledo's basketball season came to a close in late March. The night the Rockets lost to Mississippi State Wiard's phone was ringing. In April she signed her contract to play in Spain.

"It doesn't seem real yet, it hasn't set in. Basketball is basketball. It's going to be a higher level. They are going to be speaking a different language than me so that is definitely going to be a culture shock," Wiard said. "I am excited to play some high-level basketball. I'm not expecting too much. I am going in with a clear head and looking to do the best I can. I want to dominate. I'm not looking to slow down, continue to do what I was doing in college."

Enjoy the moments before going overseas:

Wiard is in the gym every day, working out in Grand Rapids and Muskegon. She is also counting down the days until she moves across the world.

"I've just been taking it in more with my family and enjoying my time at home."

A dream that started in Muskegon:

"I feel like I was just at Oakridge two or three years ago. Toledo flew by. I loved all five of the years I was there. I still remember watching highlights at Oakridge, I feel like I was just there."

Wiard leaves for Spain in August and will be over there for the entire professional season.

