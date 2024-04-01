In Motion: Mona Shores hooper to compete for free throw national title

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Some people would think that the easiest part of basketball is shooting free throws. One Norton Shores middle shchooler is making it look exceptionally easy by sinking 25 in a row at the Elk's Hoop Shoot regional competition and she's now advanced to the national finals in April.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was in first grade,” said Malia Delasko.

Malia Delasko is a 7th grader at Mona Shores Middle School.

“When I play good I’m usually just playing free and if I make a mistake I try to forget about it. Just like short term memory,” said Malia.

The young hooper turned her focus to free throws last year when she heard about the Elk’s hoop shoot contest. A national competition for 8-13 year olds, specifically for free throws.

“She won school, she won district. Went over to the state and won state. And got all the way to the regional and I know she was really upset that she wasn’t able to finish the job and get to the national championship,” said Shawn Delasko, Malia’s dad.

Malia was one shot short of making it to nationals last year. But she trained all year long to make it back to regionals, and now has punched her ticket to the national finals in Chicago.

“The girl before me, she hit 24. So I knew ‘okay I can win this’ if I just make all of them,” said Malia.

25 free throws in a row.

“It was probably the hardest shot for me but I think I did really well with keeping my mind calm. Because when I’m nervous that’s when I start missing a lot but during that situation I was calm and collected and so I could make that last shot,” said Malia.

It’s her calm mind, paired with her shooting skills, that she credits for making it to nationals. Malia focuses just as much on her mental game as she does the physical.

“I think I’ve learned how Important mental strength really is during those situations. Because during a real game it’s not going to be as competitive or as tough as it is during that last shot because a lot is on the line. So I think it helps to make it a lot easier in tough game situations or a game winning shot,” said Malia.

Malia will now travel to Chicago for the Hoop Shoot national finals where she’ll go up against 12 other girls from across the country in her 12-13 age bracket. Her dad Shawn is more than proud of the accomplishments she’s made this year but would love to see her bring it all home.

“Seeing her work but also seeing her enjoy the process, that’s the biggest thing. Because I don’t want her to be so zeroed in on free throws that she hates the game. I want her to love the game, and this is a part of the game so being able to see her go through the work that it takes to get there, we’re very proud for sure,” said Shawn.

“I think a lot is on the line but I’m just excited that I’m actually making it there because there’s a lot of girls and competition that you have to beat to get it that far. So just being there makes me excited and proud of how far I’ve actually come,” said Malia.

Malia and her family will travel to the Windy City in two weeks for nationals. If she does bring home the title, she’ll be the first winner from West Michigan in any division to win since 2002.

