In Motion: Local players ready for Battle for the Cannon on Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the 95th time since 1907, Western Michigan and Central Michigan will meet on the football field. This weeks matchup is the MACtion Tuesday night event which will be aired on ESPN2. This years rosters, like many years before, display lots of West Michigan talent. We caught up with a few of those players on why this game just means more.

“We can say that this game doesn’t mean more. It means more. It’s a rivalry game, it will mean more for Central. It will mean more for us,” said Lance Taylor.

The second week of MACtion gives us the best rivalry in the conference Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan.

“Oh this is always a big game, man. All my teammates and old friends, this is a big game for Western Michigan so it means a lot to me because it means a lot to them,” said Damari Roberson.

“This game is always something you look forward to all of the season in the back of your head. There’s just something different about it. The fans, players, everyone just gets into it a little more. It’s fun playing in games like this, for sure,” said Kade Kostus.

Coming into Tuesday’s conference showdown, both teams are trying to get back in the win column. The Broncos currently hold possession of the Cannon trophy, but the Chips know that a win in this one would be big for their team.

“A lot of pride for sure, you know? I feel like everyone wants to go get that one. It’s going to be fun to get that win for sure,” said Kostus.

On both sidelines we’ll see tons of local talent. They might be friendly every other week of the year, but this is the one week where they pick their sides, because bragging rights are on the line.

“There’s a couple of guys from Grand Rapids that are on CMU too so we’re friends outside of it, talk outside of it but between the lines is different. The buildup is just doing our job, being the Broncos and get this bittersweet win,” said Hallock.

“The buildup is everything. But this is a game where records don’t matter. Anyone can come out of this game and win. So you just have to treat this game like the first game of the season and try to go 1-0,” said Roberson.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, Nov. 19th.

