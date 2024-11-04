BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The college basketball season officially kicked off this weekend in division two and the women’s team at Ferris has high expectations for the 2024 season after making it to the final four last year. Not only are they making history on the court, but a recently NIL deal also put them in the record books off the court too.

“NIL is obviously all over the place in division one and in men’s sports. Why not bring it to the next level, and more importantly, make it work?,” said Mitch Lyons.

In Motion: Ferris women's hoops make history with 1st NIL deal

The women’s basketball team at Ferris State inked their first official NIL deal in program history, and also the first one at the D2 level for any women’s team across the country.

“Well it is great to be first and I love to be on the cutting edge of stuff like this. Because these rules are brand new and we’re kinda learning them as they’re coming out,” said Kurt Westendorp.

Mitch Lyon’s Wealth stepped in to be the teams first NIL sponsor.

“We definitely earned the platform. people don’t jump on board with people and teams that have no platform. If you’re associated with winning then it sorta rubs off, that greatness rubs elbows with greatness so it’s nice to see that those doors got opened with our success last year but really with the success that we’ve had over the past five, six seasons,” said Westendorp.

Mitch himself was a college and NFL player, and now with his daughter, Grace, on the Bulldogs team, he wanted to do something to help out the entire team, and his business.

“They were very appreciative and it was awesome to see their reaction just because I think it was completely unexpected. So that was fun to unveil it to them. But then the wheels started turning on how they can use this to help our company through some of their creative acts,” said Lyons.

Each woman on the team is getting $500 a month for the duration of the season in return for weekly posts about Mitch Lyons Wealth. That money goes along way for these players who don’t have time to pick up a part time job during the season.

“It’s no small amount so it’s really nice to not have to worry about that kind of stuff in the back of your mind anymore. Obviously a lot of us are on scholarships and stuff but just to have that extra little bit of a cushion so that you don’t have to worry about stuff week to week is really nice,” said senior Kayden Blanchard.

For Mitch and the team, they believe this is just the starting point for what NIL deals with women’s teams could be in the future.

“It’s amazing I think it’s a great way for his brand to get out there but also for other brands to see that we are profitable and can help them reach more audiences and stuff. So hopefully it will encourage with brands to work with other teams as well,” said Grace Lyons.

