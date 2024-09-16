In Motion: EGR golfer to play with PGA Tour Pros at Pebble Beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First Tee of West Michigan has introduced thousands of area kids to the game of golf since their local chapter opened in 2011. Now they’re helping send one East Grand Rapids senior to Pebble Beach to play with PGA Tour championship pros.

“I don’t think I care who I play with. It’s just a great opportunity to play with the tour champions,” said Fern Babinski.

Next week East Grand Rapids senior, Fern Babinski, will get a chance to play one of the most iconic courses in the country with PGA champs as a part of the PURE Insurance Championship and First Tee.

“I found my Grandma’s clubs in her garage and just went in her backyard and started swinging them,”

And that’s how her love of golf started. Fern Babinski will be the only Michigander in the field of 77 youth players to play at Pebble Beach next week.

“My husband and I, neither one of us golf. So it’s been really exciting to watch her grow in the game and this opportunity at Pebble is just off the charts,” said Tammy Babinski, Fern’s mom.

In order to qualify for the tournament, Fern had to submit a series of essays about her golf game and academic career. The five day long event looks to provide line-changing mentoring opportunities between the youth and pro players. And there’s one champ Fern says she really would love to play with.

“I really look up to Bryson DeChambeau because I know that even if he’s in the trees or behind a tree, he’ll figure out how to get out of that situation and still be okay with his hole,” said Fern.

She and her family leave for California early Tuesday morning and it’s still a surprise as to who she’ll be playing with, but no mater who it is, she hopes to learn a few tips and tricks.

“If I’m laying like this with my foot like this, and I’m hitting this way what should I expect? Or how does it feel to play this type of grass?,” said Fern.

Fern, her parents and grandma are all making the trip to Pebble next week for what surely will be a once in a lifetime experience.

“I’m very excited to go to Pebble. I’ve never been west of Chicago so it’ll be really fun. And i’m very grateful to my parents who have supported me through golf, said Fern.

The tournament starts on Tuesday September 17th and runs through the 22nd and we’ll be keeping up with Fern through the week.

Read more stories about Sports In Motion below: