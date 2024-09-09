In Motion: Calvin's 1st football win means more for West Michigan locals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin football is still soaking in all the excitement from their first game on Saturday, and their first win in program history. For the staff, players and university, this has been a long time coming and they’re thrilled that the season is finally here.

“The thing I’m most looking forward to is when that first ball is kicked off and then It’s official. We’re done with pre-game, everyone is in the stands, the ball is kicked off and it’s official,” said Trent Figg.

October 28th, 2022 was the day that Calvin announced they were creating a football program.

“I ended up going straight to the weight room,” Paul VanderPloeg’s decision to join the Knights team was a no brainer. “I was in from the absolute get-go,” said Vanderploeg.

Paul comes from a long line of Calvin grads. His grandparents, parents and two brothers were Knights. He came to the school to study engineering over offers from other colleges, but now has the chance to do both.

“Getting the chance to represent Calvin football is just another aspect of getting the chance to represent my family, representing Calvin, representing the entire institution and a new wave, the football wave. So it’s been a fantastic opportunity and I’ve been so blessed,” said Vanderploeg.

Starting quarterback Chase Bradman grew up in Grand Rapids, but played four years at Indiana Wesleyan. He wasn’t quite ready to hang up his pads, so getting his MBA at Calvin gave him one final chance to play in his hometown.

Remi Monaghan Chase Bradman rolls out to make a pass

“I don’t think I’d be able to live with myself if I didn’t play another year of football. So I definitely think that’s what I want to do and what God has in store for me,” said Bradman.

A few days before that first kick, the team got some words of wisdom from some notable guys. Dan Lanning from Oregon, Derek Carr of the Saints and even West Michigan native Kirk Cousins joined in to shared in the excitement.

“This is a program that years from now, you guys are going to be able to come back and bring your kids, bring your grandkids and say that we were a part of getting this started and building the foundation for what is a great football program,” said Kirk Cousins.

Over 4,200 people packed into Eagles Stadium at Grand Rapids Christian for their first game.

“Pretty much all of Grand Rapids I think is going to be there,” said Bradman.

That’s sorta how it felt. From the student section, to the newly formed marching band, and over 80 local players on the field. It was an incredible environment and all got capped off with a 50-6 win over Oberlin.

All of fall camp when asked about expectations, Head coach Trent Figg said that his team will win when they’re ready. They showed that readiness on Saturday and now get to do it all over again, this time on the road at Concordia Wisconsin.

