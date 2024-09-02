OTSEGO, Mich. — We’re deep in the heart of Paralympic Games in Paris and for adaptive athletes across the country, this is their time to shine.

While we will have to wait two more years for another Paralympic Games, one event coming to West Michigan next summer will allow athletes of all abilities to compete at the national level.

Meet 9 year old, Charlotte Lindsey. “I like running, a lot”. The Otsego resident is looking forward to competing very close to her hometown.

In Motion: Biggest adaptive national games coming to GR next summer

A three-time medalist at The Hartford Nationals. The largest and longest-running national sport championship event for athletes with a physical disability, visual impairment, or intellectual disability.

“We were actually at the doctors office and she say a poster for the Endeavor games, which is a part of Move United’s regional series,” said Brandon Lindsey.

Charlotte’s dad, Brandon, has been a life long athlete. So when his daughter showed interest in sports, they jumped at the bit to get her involved.

“We really had no idea that it existed until we showed up there,” said Brandon.

Charlotte was born with Fibular Hemimelia.

“She’s missed her fibular bone. So they amputated her leg at 13 months. And she hasn’t missed a beat since then,” said Brandon.

Remi Monaghan Charlotte Lindsey - Hartford National champion

For their 68th year of competition, Move United picked Grand Rapids for the games next summer.

“After comparing Grand Rapids to some of the other cities in our bid process around the country, and what we look for is a group that has experience sports events. And because our national championships involve seven different sports we’re looking for a place that has great venues, all the hospitality and accessibility and inclusion that will be welcoming for our population,” said Glen Merry.

Because of Move United and The Hartford nationals, kids like Charlotte now have the chance to play and compete just like anyone else.

“Oh we thought it was just track. Well that’s certainly a component of it. But we have athletes who may also have cerebral palsy, or some other disability. Or they may be blind. There are different categories for the athletes that makes a very enriched environment when they all come together and see that oh these are athletes that are just like I am,” said Merry.

“I do swimming, I do sled hockey. And wheelchair basketball,” said Charlotte.

Charlotte is a huge fan of watching the Paralympics, and next summer, her family and friends will be able to watch her compete in person.

“The cool part when we went to the endeavor games, what she said was ‘dad, there are kids just like me’ and it was really cool. And since then, we haven’t stopped going,” said Brandon.

The 2025 event, scheduled for July 11-17, marks the 68th year of competition and will be hosted locally by the West Michigan Sports Commission.Athletes must qualify to compete through one of more than 30 local or regional Move United Sanctioned Competitions, a National Governing Body or High School Athletic Association sanctioned event, or other held across the country event approved by Move United.

Read more stories about Sports In Motion below: