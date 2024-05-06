In Motion: Adaptive athletes celebrate Limb Loss Awareness month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the month of April we celebrated Limb loss and Limb differential month. Two men who are apart of the adaptive basketball team through Mary Free Bed are proud to celebrate their differences.

Charles McDonald lost his leg when he was nine years old after beating attacked by a dog in his neighborhood. Less than a year later he started playing wheelchair basketball and it has been a huge part of his life now through his adulthood.

He plays on the MFB men's wheelchair team that has been a consistent competitor at the national wheelchair basketball finals and wants others to know that the loss of a limb doesn't mean that it's the end of the events that they love.

"To the future generation or the generation now, just keep striving for better. Don't let anything hold you back in life. We all go through obstacles in life and keep your head up and try to do the best you can," said McDonald.

His coach, Lee Montgomery, had both of his legs amputated as a toddler after being born with birth defects due to the drug, thalidomide. Lee actually was Charles' neighbor and was one of the first people to visit him at the hospital after his surgery and was encouraging him to join their wheelchair basketball team.

For more information on adaptive sports teams through Mary Free Bed, click here.