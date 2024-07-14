In Motion: Aces on Wheels tournament draws international competitors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For over 30 years, Aces on Wheels has been a wheelchair and para-standing tennis tournament in Grand Rapids. This years four day event was a magnet for players across the country and the world.

“I love competing. I also love meeting new people and making all these new friends. It’s a great community,” said Brett Wolff.

Brett Wolff traveled from Wisconsin to Grand Rapids for this weekends Aces on Wheels tournament hosted by Mary Free Bed.

“I started because I was getting bored and I wasn’t doing anything. So I found a tennis program in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and I started to like it so I wanted to do tournaments, and compete,” said Brett.

Born with Type 3 Larson’s syndrome, Brett competes in flight B of the wheelchair division. In his 5th year of the tournament, he was award the sportsmanship award through the four-day event.

“It caught me a little bit by surprise, it’s pretty cool. I’m always giving compliments to my opponents and I always tell people that I get mad but I only get mad at myself,” said Brett.

Over 60 athletes were in town to try to take home part of the $5,000 prize money. With the para-standing division now in its third year in the tournament, one athlete made her way to West Michigan, all the way from Chile.

“I come back here because the tournament is so good. I had the chance to participate again so I’m better now,” said Martina Siebert.

“We found out about para-standing tennis and we wanted to support her and she wanted to compete so we started encouraging her and going everywhere we can with her so she can fulfill her dream,” said Felipe Siebert.

Remi Monaghan Martina Siebert competes at Aces on Wheels

Martina Siebert and her parents flew over 14 hours for her to compete this weekend. A worth while trip for the 18 year old born with TARS Syndrome because she came away with a first place title in the para-standing doubles division. Her goal is to grow the sport both in her home country and all over the world.

“To me it’s important to get more players to come and compete. So more players join here and other para-standing meets in the world,” said Martina.

The tournament wrapped up on Sunday and will be back in action again in 2025.

