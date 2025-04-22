Grand Rapids Rise, Mary Free Bed host sitting volleyball clinic

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise and athletes from Mary Free Bed joined forces to host their first sitting volleyball clinic, allowing Mary Free Bed athletes to experience the sport alongside professional players from the Rise.

"We want to introduce sitting volleyball as a game to everybody. Those who are able-bodied and those who have physical impairments. This is a game that everybody can enjoy," Manager of USA Sitting Volleyball Elliot Blake said.

Sitting volleyball follows the same rules as traditional volleyball but is played from a seated position on the floor, making it accessible to athletes with various physical abilities.

Mary Free Bed athlete Morgan Ziemba has arthrogryposis, a rare condition causing limited joint mobility, the clinic provided an opportunity to participate in a sport she loves.

"It's really fun to do something that I love to. I love volleyball," Morgan said. "It's always been really cool to see them on TV and how they play and like how nice they are to everybody. So it's really good to experience that."

One of the missions of the Rise is giving back to the community. The entire team participated in the clinic, learning firsthand what it's like to play sitting volleyball.

"It says a lot because not only are we as you said busy with our season here, but we still have a place in our heart to like be a part of our community because without our community, we wouldn't have the support to do our jobs," Grand Rapids Rise setter August Raskie said.

"I hope that it's an awareness and I can do this and these are things you can get involved with, you know, even after maybe times have been tough. And so, you know, we want to give hope and enjoyment," Grand Rapids Rise head coach Cathy George said.

