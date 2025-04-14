Ferris State disc golf team continues national success

(WXMI) — The Ferris State disc golf team continues its national success. The team has won 12 national titles and has made every national tournament since the team's inception.

Benji Zorn began playing disc golf at age 12, he chose Ferris State to play on the disc golf team.

"There's no other place I want to go than Ferris," Zorn said.

It was at Ferris State where Benji met his girlfriend Delaney, who now competes on the women's disc golf team.

"We just feed off each other's energy and we're just out there hanging out with our best friends. So it's really fun," Beckett said.

Disc golf shares many similarities with traditional golf, but instead of clubs, players carry a variety of discs.

Zorn has achieved remarkable success during his time in Big Rapids, winning the 2024 Division 1 Singles National Championship.

"It was a combination of everything that I worked for when I started picking up the disc," Zorn said. "So it was amazing."

The women's team claimed their most recent national title in 2021, with both teams finishing in the top 20 nationally this year.

"It's a family. It is a legacy that we get to carry on and it's really awesome to see everybody so invested in it," Beckett said.

Both Zorn and Beckett are juniors who will return for one final season, hoping to add to the program's storied history.

"The last two years have been great and to really bring it home the last year, you know, I feel like we finally understand what it's going to require for team success. It's a lot of team morale stuff," Zorn said.

"My passion for the sport grows every single year every time I play and all I could think about when we left is I want to get better," Beckett said.

The pair credit the program's continued success to the dedicated coaches and supportive alumni who remain involved with the team.

