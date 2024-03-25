"Everyone deserves to play hockey": WMSHA hosts first Patriots Cup game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The high school hockey season might be over, but there was a special game happening at Patterson Ice Arena on Sunday.

“I’m really excited right now”, said Caledonia senior Dakota Tomac.

Remi Monaghan Dakota Tomac playing goalie for Caledonia and the west Michigan Patriots

Caledonia senior Dakota Tomac has been helping planning this day for over six months.

“He’s been wanting to play in a game with our volunteers since they started helping us (Caledonia, Forest Hills Central). He knew this game was going to happen, but when he didn’t know,” said Angel Tomac.

Usually, the West Michigan Special Hockey association plays intra-squad games but they were able to finally get on the ice with the teams from Forest Hills Central and Caledonia for the first ever Patriots Cup game.

Phil Raduazo is the Patriot’s coach and his son, Andy, plays on the team too.

“It’s amazing to see these kids faces when we get out there. When they score a goal for the first time, you can really just see that something clicks within these kids and they just really enjoy it,’ said Phil Raduazo.

The Patriots are a hockey team for athletes ages 5-35 with intellectual disabilities that otherwise, wouldn’t be able to play hockey. The Cup game was not only a fun way for the Patriot’s to play in a more competitive environment, but also raise money for the organization.

“We do allow everyone to play free of charge so we provide all of the equipment, all of the ice time for free so there’s no registration fee from our team. So we really want to keep that commitment to keeping this a free program for these kids,” said Phil.

Today FHC and Cal competed against each other with a few Patriot players on both teams, but usually, the high schoolers are helping teach the Patriots the fundamentals of hockey.

Remi Monaghan West Michigan Patriots

“Pretty much every weekend for an hour and a half we go out there and help them. Some of them can’t skate so we help push them around. And with some of the better ones we help passing with them, shoot with them and just help them play hockey,” said Forest Hills Central senior Ryan Sutherlund.

This was the final game of the season for the Patriots but they and their on-ice volunteers look to make this Patriot Cup game a yearly tradition as the organization moves into their 10th year.

“I just think it’s fun to get them on the ice because I think everyone deserves to play hockey so it’s fun to get to see them play,” said Sutherlund.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Patriots, donating to the team or registering for next season, click here.

