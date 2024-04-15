In Motion: KK Brown returns home to play at GVSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Catholic Central basketball player KK Brown is transferring into Grand Valley after playing his freshman year at Wright State.

While at Wright State, he played in 29 of their 32 games with a season high 14 points against Muskingum.

He said that coaching played a big factor in his decision to transfer. Wright State's coach left the program and the staff at Grand Valley recruited KK out of high school and he always looked up to Cornell Mann and his staff.

KK says that he grew a lot as a player during his rookie season for the Raiders and he hopes to continue to grow his game while also playing in his own backyard.

Brown was an integral part of the Cougars teams that have played in the Division Two state finals in recent years, winning the state championship in 2021. During his senior season, he averaged 24 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game for CC.