MUSKEGON, Mich. — As we get ready to finish out April, it’s important to recognize it as Autism acceptance month. The Autism spectrum is just that, and there are people of all abilities on it, many who are interested in athletics.

In Motion: Autism Acceptance month celebrated by Muskegon junior

We spoke with a junior at Muskegon who’s played sports before but wanted to try her hand at basketball this season.

“She found her groove in everything and it’s been really nice too see her blossom over the last couple of months,” said Krystina Lovins, Gizelle’s teacher.

Meet Gizelle Enriquez. A junior at Muskegon High School with Autism.

“What kind of music do you like to listen to? Taylor Swift,” said Gizelle.

From a young age, her mom Melissa wanted Gizelle to participate in athletics.

“Because my daughter had a lot of medical challenges I had to coach the teams myself to let her have that opportunity to play. So it was fun to watch her grow and to try different things,” said Melissa.

“They used to say girls on the run have so much fun. We run, and laugh, and have some fun,” said Gizelle.

Gizelle played youth soccer and was on a Girls on the Run team during elementary school, but this season she wanted to try something new.

“When she voiced that she wanted basketball, it was nice that she had motivation and had a goal that she wanted for herself,” said Lovins.

Her adaptive P.E. class was a huge factor in getting her ready for tryouts.

“To me, that the beautiful thing about sports and how it impacts education. So when she was interested and getting ready for tryouts, it was a really good tool for Mrs. Lovins and I to hold high expectations for behavior because we could repeatedly say ‘well if you’re going to be on the basketball team then you gotta do this. And for me, that was pacer (tests) and being pushed. Like this is only going to help you in the weight room,” said Don Pope.

“I do good sometimes. What made you want to try out for basketball? Because it’s like girls on the run and soccer that I did when I was younger,” said Gizelle.

Done Pope is the adaptive P.E. teacher at the school and an assistant football coach. He was crucial in creating this program for special needs students in the district when previously there wasn’t any adaptive gym class for them.

“As a teach or as a coach, I think our students just want to be treated the same. So I really embrace the Mr. Woodcock philosophy where we’re going to have high expectations and the kids usually rise to meet them,” said Pope.

The prep that they did during class helped get Gizelle on the JV team where she learned new basketball skills and made new friends.

“Her being in her own little world with her autism diagnosis, it’s been really challenging to make friends. So to have her want to interact in any sort of team sport is heartwarming,” said Melissa.

Because of some physical limitations, Gizelle wasn’t allowed to be on the court during a game. But her and her mom are working on her overhand shot and advocating for her to get the chance to make a bucket next season.

“Gizelle has just been an absolute wonder and just the different things that she comes up with and the different things she’s motivated to do, it’s inspiring,” said Melissa.

Melissa bought Gizelle a hoop for their house so she’s been able to practice her shot a lot more than just in gym class. They’re hoping that next season her motivation to play will continue to grow for her senior year.