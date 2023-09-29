Important programming note for Saturday's Michigan at Nebraska football game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines' road to a third-consecutive College Football Playoff appearance continues on Saturday, and fans can rest assured they will not miss a second of the action.

The team travels to Lincoln, Nebraska for its first road game of the season. Kickoff between the Wolverines and Cornhuskers is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET on FOX.

Before that, FOX will air the USC vs. Colorado game, which kicks off at noon ET. In the event that game runs late, the broadcast will transition to Michigan at Nebraska "no later than 3:36:49pm ET to bring stations to the college football game at the scheduled kickoff time of 3:40:00pm ET," according to FOX's Broadcast Distribution & Marketing team. "You will join pre kickoff activity in progress."

That means people in this market can watch as much of the USC-Colorado game as possible while still catching every moment of the Michigan-Nebraska game.

The Wolverines are 4-0 this season (1-0 in Big Ten play) and currently sit at No. 2 in the latest AP Poll.

Michigan has a 7-4-1 record all-time against Nebraska, and has won three-straight games against the Cornhuskers. The most recent victory came in Ann Arbor on November 12, 2022. Michigan won 34-3.

The last time the Wolverines lost to Nebraska was on November 9, 2013 by a score of 17-13.

The Cornhuskers have lost 13 straight games against top-five opponents.

