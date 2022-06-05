Hudsonville softball wins district, plays for Patty

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — In a battle between Jenison and Hudsonville for the Division 1 district championiship, the Eagles came out on top with a 9-2 win.

Hudsonville jumped out to an early lead when Annika Talsma scored a 2-run double and had a 3-run home run. While the Eagles were thrilled to get the win, it happened on a very important day for Head Coach Tom Vruggink. The anniversary of the death of his wife Patty.

"It is extra special today because it was three years ago today that my wife passed away from breast cancer. 3 years ago today I was sitting in hospice in Byron Center and just getting repost of the game while I was sitting there. We got the third out of the seventh, the last out of the game to the minute of the time when she passed away. That is crazy and we felt her presence here all day long, these kids are nothing but fantastic and I can't say more it's been fantastic."

Megan says "She meant a lot. She did a lot with the pitchers she did a lot with the program, and I know Tom was just so pumped because this was obviously a huge day for him three years ago without here, but I think she did a lot and I think winning this for Tom especially was huge."

Hudsonville will play Byron Center on Tuesday, May 11th at noon at Jenison High School.