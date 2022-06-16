Hudsonville softball rallies in the 7th, ends up falling in state semi finals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the Division one state semifinals, Hudsonville softball went up against Dakota and it was a slow game through the first few innings. The Cougars scored first in the third and then again in the 4th, making it 2-0.

They held on to that lead and Hudsonville never gave up. The Eagles in the top of the 7th put two runners on second and third, and lead off hitter Megan Beemer hit a line drive to right field that allowed Jessica Dobias to score. That cut the lead to one.

Hudsonville wasn't able to tie the game after that, allowing Dakota to win 2-1. They end the 2022 season 34-7, their best finish since 2015.