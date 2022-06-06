Hudsonville native wins first career sportsman race at Berlin

MARNE, Mich. — After racing for five seasons, Hudsonville native Korey Ensing earned his first career win last weekend at the Berlin Raceway. After several years racing in a 4-cylinder car, Ensing, his grandpa and uncle gutted his original car and rebuilt it to run in the sportsman division.

The 21-year-old finished in first place in the Sportsman Feature #1 race, finishing with a time of 6:39:651. He won by a difference of just 0.577.

"I didn't think I'd get a win in May, that's for sure. After the first two nights of my performance and getting better I said I'm kinda confident in running around these guys. I was confident and said I could see one happening. But I didn't think it would happen last Saturday," said Ensing.

He credits the success of his car to his grandpa and uncle.

"I mean, I owe a lot to my grandpa for building the car and knowing so much about these cars, he's like a wizard of sportsmans. And my uncle has been teaching my lines around Berlin because he's driven here for more than 20 years. So he knows this track inside and out. And for him to teach me some stuff here has been awesome," said Ensing.