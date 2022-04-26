Hudsonville Boys Water Polo undefeated, working towards 3rd state title

HUDSONVIILLE, Mich. — “We know we’re not just going to walk into another state championship,” said senior goalie Cooper Randall.

The reigning water polo state champions, the Hudsonville Eagles are looking for their third straight state championship.

“The whole season built up to it and it was a great experience for the team. It was just really nice to get there and see our hard work pay off,” said senior center Micah Bayle.

“It would mean a lot for this team, especially the starters and new players on varsity and it would mean a lot because it would be their first time winning the state championship. And it would be a great way to build the legacy of our program,” said senior 2 meter Defender Ethan Holwerda.

Head Coach Josh Ahrendt is in his 7th season with the team and says their roster looks much different than it has in years past.

“We lost four starters, five starters from last year that we lost to graduation so we were filling in a good chunk of the starting line up and the guys that are starting this year really weren’t even a part of the depth players last year but they’ve done a great job of stepping up and being ready to play,” said Head Coach Josh Ahrednt.

“We had team chemistry for years before hand so it was just getting use to new starters and new people first and second off the bench. Getting use to playing as a team with them, passing. Kind of the whole chemistry of the team,” said Bayle.

The eagles are a perfect 17-0 after a win Monday night against rival Jenison. They haven’t allowed more than 6 goals in a single game all season which was a big goal this year but that was tested this past weeken against Ann Arbor Pioneer.

“It was weird. For most of the game we were playing from behind and that was something we haven’t had to deal with in a long time. But with this new team, finding out where we’re going, it’s something that happened in that game and it was a new feeling but the team came together well and we worked to eventually get to our goal and succeed in it,” said Holwerda.

“It was a gut check for sure. We haven’t been behind in the last few years. It taught them how to do it really, they’re not use to that. They’re use to playing in front. It really showed me that they really have it inside them to do great things this season,” said Ahrendt.

They’ll hope to keep up there number 1 rank in the state of Michigan through their last month of the regular season. Their eyes still set on the ultimate prize.

“Three in a row is just something really special to do in high school and I’ve been with these boys all through high school and even earlier in middle school and it would just be the perfect way to finish out my senior year,” said Randall.