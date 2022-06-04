Hudsonville baseball downs St. Joseph in 5 innings for district champoniship

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — From the first pitch, Hudsonville baseball dominated in their district final game on Friday. The Eagles scored three runs in the second, eight in the 3rd and two in the 4th inning to earn a 13-3 win against St. Joseph.

"Well this team is a bunch of fighters. We've had a lot of crap go down and just to come back, win a district title and score, it's awesome," said senior catcher Jacksonn Visser.

"It's good, last year we didn't really expect to be here but and we came out and won it this year. It was kind of expected that we came out and won so it's good to see all the hard work pay off, we've been through a lot," said senior pitcher Todd Raredon.

"We've been through out ups and downs it's been a long road but we came together and it showed on the field. When it rains it pours like Raredon said," said senior infielder Jayden Timmer.

This was back to back district championships for Hudsonville. They will now play the winner of Portage Northern District will take on the Eagles in the Regional round next week.