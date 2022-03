HOLLAND, Mich. — After being LaRoche College on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA DIII tournament, Hope women's basketball took down Marietta College to head to the sweet sixteen.

Kate Majerus led the Dutch with 20 points and 2 rebounds. Olivia Voskuil helped out with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Kenedy Schoonveld also had 10 points. Ella Mckinney off the bench scored 17 points.

Final score against Marietta 85-66. They will play Millikin next week on Friday, March 11th. Location is TBA.