Hope Women roll past NYU in Elite 8, face Trine in Final Four

Final score: 83-64
Fox 17
Posted at 12:26 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 00:28:26-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — To Pittsburgh they go! Hope women's basketball beat NYU in the Elite Eight on Saturday, 83-64 and will now face Trine in the Final Four.

The Flying Dutch had a back and fourth battle against Violet's all game long. The Flying Dutch led 35-34 at halftime. Kenedy Schoonveld led the team with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Sydney Muller was second in scoring with 14 points.

Next up, Hope will take on Trine in the Final Four. A game time is still yet to be announced but that game will be at the UPMC Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, March 17th.

