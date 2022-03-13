Hope Women roll past NYU in Elite 8, face Trine in Final Four

HOLLAND, Mich. — To Pittsburgh they go! Hope women's basketball beat NYU in the Elite Eight on Saturday, 83-64 and will now face Trine in the Final Four.

The Flying Dutch had a back and fourth battle against Violet's all game long. The Flying Dutch led 35-34 at halftime. Kenedy Schoonveld led the team with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Sydney Muller was second in scoring with 14 points.

Next up, Hope will take on Trine in the Final Four. A game time is still yet to be announced but that game will be at the UPMC Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, March 17th.