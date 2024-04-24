Watch Now
Hope two-sport athlete with prosthetic leg will announce Broncos pick at NFL Draft

Posted at 10:55 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 22:55:22-04

(WXMI) — Hope College two-sport athlete Derik Smith will be announcing the Denver Broncos pick on day three of the NFL Draft. Smith competes in football and track and field with a prosthetic leg after having part of his right leg amputated from a cancer diagnosis when he was six. Smith will make the pick on behalf of the American Cancer Society's Crucial Catch Program.

"I was ecstatic. I was in the car so I couldn't really scream. It was just a cool experience. I called my mom right after and said 'Mom your son is making a pick for the Denver Broncos' and we were just yelling back and forth," Smith said. "Finally getting to the draft, I know I'm not getting picked but just to make it to the draft just like every other kid's dream of playing football and making to the draft is special."

