Hope Men's basketball holds off Albion to advance to MIAA semis

HOLLAND, Mich. — It took all the Hope College men's basketball team could muster, but the Flying Dutchmen earned an opportunity to play at least one more game.

The Flying Dutchmen overcame cold shooting and a gritty opponent to defeat sixth-seeded Albion College, 76-66, in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Third-seeded Hope (20-6) advanced to face second-seeded Calvin University in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. at Trine University. Calvin (22-3) had a bye on Tuesday.

The victory was the Flying Dutchmen's second against Albion in four days. Hope won at Albion, 71-65, in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

"When the guys felt something was in doubt, they ramped it up a notch with a big shot or a big rebound," head coach Greg Mitchell said. "That is a good ingredient to have if you want to win this time of year."

Senior Tanner Wiegerink (Holland, Michigan / West Ottawa HS) led three Flying Dutchmen in double figures with a game-high 19 points.

The forward led Hope's 30-to-16 edge at the free-throw line by shooting 90.1% (10-11).

The Flying Dutchmen sank 75% of their free throws (30-40). Albion finished at 55.2% (16-29).

Sophomore guard Marcus Wourman (East Lansing, Michigan / East Lansing) chipped in 15 points after shooting 90% from the foul line (9-10).

Senior guard Clayton Dykhouse (Zeeland, Michigan / Zeeland East) added 10 points, including two 3-pointers late in the second half after Albion cut Hope's lead to four points with 3:38 remaining.

A Kameron Mayes 3 capped a 20-6 Albion run over eight minutes. Dykhouse buried 3s on back-to-back possessions and stretched Hope's lead back to 10 points.

Hope shot just 27.6% from 3-point range for the game (8-29) and 33.9% from the field (19-56).

The Flying Dutchmen generated extra possessions by outrebounding Albion by a 46-30 margin, including a 15-3 edge in offensive rebounds.

Junior center Gabe Quillan (Ada, Michigan / Grand Rapids Catholic Central) pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds and contributed seven points.

Wiegerink and freshman forward Parker Hovey (Shelby, Michigan / Hart) grabbed nine rebounds apiece. Hovey also scored nine points.

"The rebounding is huge," Mitchell said. "When you aren't shooting well, at least you will get more possessions. That's why we won. Albion fought. They're a well-coached team. We knew they weren't going away."

Mayer topped Albion (10-16) with 18 points. Forward AJ Barden totaled 14 points and nine rebounds. Albion outshot Hope, finishing 46.9% from the field.