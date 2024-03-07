Hope College women's basketball gets set for the Sweet 16

(WXMI) — From unranked to the Sweet 16, Hope College women's basketball is getting set to go on the road Friday night with the opportunity to march on in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Hope will be playing a familiar team, Wisconsin-Whitewater, the team the Flying Dutch beat to win the 2021 National Championship. It's an entirely different team now looking to continue a dominant post-season run.

"If we play up to our ability level on the road, we have a great chance to win this weekend," Hope College women's basketball head coach Brian Morehouse said. "This is the time of year though if you have a bad five minutes you could go home. We are really focused on consistency of our effort."

Hope plays Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday, March 8th at 7 p.m.