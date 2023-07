MARNE, Mich. — In the sportsman division, Dennis Holtzlander III earned his third win of the season at Berlin Raceway. He beat out his brothers Ryan and Corey for the win.

In the limited super late model division, Bubba Pollard took the lead on lap 30 and never looked back. There was a spin out on lap 71 and after the restart he held on to the lead. That was his first win at Berlin this year.