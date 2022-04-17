Holton's big bats help lift Whitecaps to win over Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mother Nature still hasn't gotten the memo that it's spring but the Whitecaps bats were on fire Saturday afternoon.

Jake Holton had two, two-run home runs to give the Caps a 4-0 lead at the end of the 4th inning. They scored again in the 6th when Andrew Navigado bright in Austin Murr and they scored once more before the end of the game.

A West Michigan native was on the mound for Lansing. Jeff Crisswell, a graduate of Portage Central, earned five strikeouts in five innings. He did give up the four runs on Holton's homers.

Lansing and West Michigan will finish the series on Sunday at 2pm.