Holland native adjust to life as new mom & professional volleyball player

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Alyssa Garvelink-Jensen was a four year letter-winner at Michigan State. Now she’s playing professional volleyball is her own backyard.

“I think I maybe took is for granted a little too much in college, that I didn’t appreciate it and now being back in it and playing with all these amazing women. Just nothing can replicate it,” said Jensen.

After she graduated from MSU in 2018, Alyssa moved back to the Grand Rapids area. Being from Holland, she wanted to be near family and with no professional volleyball teams in America at the time, her volleyball career ended.

That is, until this past winter when her former head coach, Cathy George came calling.

“I was pregnant at the time so I didn’t even know that all of this was going on and that Grand Rapids was the first team. Cathy was in the works with that as well. She kinda brought up the idea to me and she told me that it was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down,” said Jensen.

The pro volleyball federation made the announcement in December 2022 that they would be creating the first ever professional volleyball organization in the U.S., with a team right here in West Michigan.

Being six months pregnant when she got the call, she took a few days to think about whether she wanted to play again and ultimately decided she wanted to be back on the court.

She gave birth to her daughter, Ella, in May and soon after was working out in preparation for the start of the Rise’s pre-season camp.

“Just recovering from having a baby was a feat in and of itself. And then having to get my muscle back and my speed too. But I had a lot of time and a lot of help. My husband was my rock through that time and he would go to the gym with me and kinda be my trainer,” said Jensen.

Now a full time mom and professional athlete, Alyssa made history on January 25th as the Rise hosted the Columbus for their home opener and swept the Fury, 3-0.

“The home opener was so fun. So fun! The crowd was amazing and loud and just really showed up for us,” said Jensen.

Her entire family, including her young daughter, were in the crowd of almost 8,000 people that night. They were joined by hundreds of young girls who got to see volleyball at the highest level, something that Alyssa didn’t grow up with.

“There was an autograph signing after the game and it sorta makes me emotional because like, it’s just so amazing for young girls to know that there is an avenue out there. I didn’t necessarily think that I was even going to play professional when I was that age so just being here is such a privilege,” said Jensen.

Alyssa says she hopes that the youngest generation of volleyball players, maybe including her daughter, will get to grow up with pro volleyball in their home state. And that they can play at the highest level while still being near their families.

“Just to know for her too, that she has the option if she is even into sports by the time (she would be old enough to play) just to have that option for her here. Close to family. Family is so big to me, so just having them here and being able to have them and my career is just great!,” said Jensen.

If you missed the home opener, no problem. Alyssa and The Rise will be back in town on Monday, February 12th to take on the Omaha Supernovas.