Holland Christian tops West Catholic in regular season finale

Final score 3-1
Posted at 11:34 PM, May 22, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the last game of the regular season, Holland Christian girls soccer beat West Catholic to claim third place in the OK White.

The game started with a a goal from Holland Christian's Hadley Vander Bent just five minutes into the game. A few moments later, Erica Mulder got a handle on the ball after some chaos in front of the net and scored off of a header.

In the middle of the first, Kayla Cannon was awarded a penalty kick and sent it to the back of the net for their third goal of the game.

"We've been really focusing on the games were we get to play a team that we lost to before, tied before and I think we've really come up strong. We played Hamilton on Monday and beat them 4-0 after we lost to them the first time and then the first time (against West Catholic) was a tie so I think coming back and proving that we can do it and having the momentum and energy to work as a team just really pays off," said Kayla Cannon.

West Catholic also earned a goal thanks to a penalty kick from Claire Smith.

Neither team scored in the second half which gave the Maroons the 3-1 win and secured third place in the conference.

Girls soccer district begin on Tuesday, May 23rd.

