Holland Christian Senior Wins WMOA Humanitarian Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Christian senior Charlie DeVries made the bucket of the season on senior night for the Maroons in early March, but on Monday he was honored by the West Michigan Officials Association for his work off the court.

Charlie is a unified athlete who had Down Syndrome and has served as the student manager for the boys varsity team. Because of his dedication to the team and athletics, the WMOA awarded Charlie with their first ever Humanitarian Award.

"He was a huge benefit with the team when it came to relationships and I think we learned as much from Charlie as he maybe did from us so that was really cool," said Dave Engbers, Holland Christian's Athletic Director.

"We talk a lot about inclusion at our school and what that means is everyone is family at Holland Christian and the coolest part is just to see our students react to charlie and how much love they showed him and how much our teammates showed him, he means so much to us so it was a really cool moment for us." said Ty VanWieren.