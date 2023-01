GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the first weekend of the 2k23 tournament at Aquinas College, South Christian faced off against Detroit Edison. The Sailors beat Edison 58-36 and Carson Vis was named player of the game after finishing with 18 points.

South Christian 58, Edison 36

Later in the day, Rockford met up against Grand Blanc. It was a close game throughout but the Rams fell 53-50.