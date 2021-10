GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zeeland East used a quick 35-0 start on Friday night in an OK Green battle with Grand Rapids Union.

The Red Hawks would score in the third quarter but Ryder Reimink would have an interception and Paige Westra would connect on a 24-yard field goal to extend the lead.

The Chix come away with a 38-6 win and improve to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the OK Green.