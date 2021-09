ROCKFORD, Mich. — Another day, another impressive Zak Ahern performance along with the Rockford defense on Friday night in the 48-0 win over East Kentwood.

Ahern would score on touchdown runs of 55 yards, 22 yards and four yards in just the first 26 minutes of the game before the Rams poured it on.

Rockford improves to 3-0 on the season and will play at Grandville on Friday.