Young Dux shine in week one win over East Grand Rapids

Zeeland West's juniors step up in 44-27 victory
Zeeland West defeated East Grand Rapids, 44-27
Posted at 1:15 AM, Aug 27, 2021
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zeeland West's juniors shined in the week one victory over East Grand Rapids, 44-27.

A Skyler Geurink two-yard touchdown run with thirteen seconds left in the opening half would help extend the Zeeland West lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Pioneers would fumble and it would be recovered by the Dux.

One play later, junior quarterback Trevor Wallar would go up top to Geurink for the score.

The Pioneers would build momentum later in the game to come charging back but John Shillito's program would hold them off to start the season 1-0 ahead of a week two opening in the schedule.

