Whitehall 74, Ravenna 56

Whitehall used a 21-7 run in the third quarter to open up a 20 point against visting Ravenna on its way to a 64-56 win Monday night.

The Vikings (8-0, 9-3) now has a two game lead in the loss column over the Bulldogs (7-2, 7-3).

The two teams will meet again a week from Wednesday at Ravenna.